Collier County deputies investigate suspicious encounter with teen

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a suspicious encounter involving a teenage girl that was reported Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Sunshine Boulevard.

A teenage girl reported she was behind her apartment building searching for a lost item when she was approached by a man she did not know, according to CCSO. She reported the man spoke in both Spanish and English, and attempted to lure her away, deputies said.

They said the teen quickly alerted her family who called the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area using K9 units and resources from the sheriff's office's Real Time Operations Center. The suspect was not located, CCSO said.m

Detectives are actively investigating.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a plain white shirt, plain white hoodie with the hood up and plain white pants. He also wore a black medical-type mask covering everything but his eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

As detectives continue to investigate, the sheriff's office said it is also increasing patrols in the area.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious encounter involving a teenage girl that was reported Friday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Sunshine Boulevard.

A teenage girl reported she was behind her apartment building searching for a lost item when she was approached by a man she did not know. She reported the man spoke in both Spanish and English, and attempted to lure her away.

The teen quickly alerted her family who called the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies immediately responded to the scene and searched the area using K9 units and resources from the sheriff's office's Real Time Operations Center. The suspect was not located.

Detectives are actively investigating.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a plain white shirt, plain white hoodie with the hood up and plain white pants. He also wore a black medical-type mask covering everything but his eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

As detectives continue to investigate, the sheriff's office said it is also increasing patrols in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.