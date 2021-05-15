Collier County Clerk’s Office to Hold “Passport Saturday”

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Clerk's Office will hold a special Passport Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, at the North Collier Government Services Center, 2335 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, Florida.

Passport Saturday is offered to accommodate county residents who would like to apply for a United States passport, but are unable to take time off during regular weekday office hours.

Residents must be first-time passport applicants or have an expired passport that was issued more than 15 years ago to participate.

To apply for a passport for a child under 16, both parents/guardians must authorize the issuance of the passport, and all applicants, including children, must be present.

To renew a current passport or an expired passport that was issued within the last 15 years should not attend this event. Please follow the instructions found on the website of the U.S. Department of State, Office of Passport Services, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html.

“It’s time to travel again! Countries are lifting travel restrictions, cruise ships will soon be sailing, and Americans want to travel,” said Clerk Crystal Kinzel. “We understand that families have to juggle hectic work and school schedules during the regular business week, so this is a great opportunity for them, especially if they are planning to travel during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”

Before attending Passport Saturday, please visit the U.S. Department of State, Office of Passport Services, website at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html, to learn about requirements, including identification, photos and other documentation.

To complete the application in advance (form DS-11 found at travel.state.gov), please use black ink only and do not sign the application until you are in the presence of a deputy clerk at the event.

To successfully apply for a passport, you must bring the following:

Evidence of United States Citizenship:

U.S. birth certificate with an official seal

Prior U.S. passport

Certificate of naturalization (if applicable)

Photo Identification:

Valid driver’s license

Prior passport

Government employee identification (city, county, state, or federal)

U.S. military or military dependent identification

Passport Photo

Recent color photo (white background, eyeglasses removed)

2" X 2" in size

Two Separate Forms of Payment

As part of the service, separate fees are paid to both the Clerk’s office and the Department of State, as follows:

$35.00 acceptance fee for each application payable to the Collier County Clerk of Court. This fee must be paid by cash, credit card, money order, or certified check (no personal checks).

$110 fee for each adult application, and $80 fee for each minor child application, payable to the U.S. Department of State. This fee must be paid by personal check or money order (no cash or credit card payments).

The U.S. Department of State offers expedited services for an additional $60 fee.

According to the U.S. Department of State, approved applicants can expect to receive their passport in approximately 10 to 12 weeks with routine service, and approximately four to six weeks with expedited service.

The Office of the Collier County Clerk is the only agency in the county that has been designated by the U.S. Department of State as an acceptance facility for passport services. In this capacity, deputy clerks ensure that application forms have been properly completed and are accompanied by the proper documentation and fees.

For more information about Passport Saturday, please contact Mike Sheffield at (239) 252-6879.