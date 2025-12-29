Cold-weather shelters are opening in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Several counties and non-profits are responding to the cold weather coming to Southwest Florida this week.

LEE COUNTY:

On Tuesday, Dec. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 31, the Salvation Army will have a limited number of single beds. Shelter will be available beginning the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 30, through the morning of Thursday, Jan. 1.

People who need shelter should arrive between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 2400 Edison Ave. in Fort Myers.

Lee County said the Salvation Army will reassess capacity on Wednesday and will take people in as space allows.

The county said on Tuesday, the Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will go in the community and connect with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute cold-weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets and hand warmers.

Starting on Wednesday, LeeTran will provide Warming Busses at the locations listed below:

6 a.m. - 8 a.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919)

6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Lehigh Acres Park & Ride (1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972)

6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station (820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904)

Also on Wednesday, the following warming stations will be open:

8 a.m. - noon, Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative (3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916)

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905)

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub - Goodwill Industries (2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920)

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center (15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (1499 SW. Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral, FL 33991)

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub at Jewish Family Services (9701 Commerce Center Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

Mobile warming stations open, along with cold-weather supply distribution:

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lions Park (2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901)

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919)

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edison Mall Transfer Station (4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901)

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Fort Myers Transfer Station (13182 S Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907)

COLLIER COUNTY:

St. Matthew's House is opening its shelter for four days, starting on Tuesday night.

People can check in to the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South, 34112 in Naples, or the Immokalee Friendship Lodge at 602 W Main Street, 34142 in Immokalee at 8:00 PM on any of those nights.

The organization said there's plenty of space and beds, pillows, blankets, snacks and coffee will be provided.

Guests will be required to take a breathalyzer test.

St. Matthew's House is also asking for donations to help the people at the shelters.