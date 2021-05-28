Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West

MIAMI, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for a reported 10 people missing in the water, Thursday, about 16 miles south of Key West after eight people were rescued and two people were recovered deceased.

The Resolute crew rescued eight people, and a Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew recovered two people deceased. The deceased were transferred ashore.

The survivors reported they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, Sunday, and capsized sometime Wednesday evening. The survivors currently remain aboard a Coast Guard cutter where they will receive food, water and basic medical attention.

“Our responders are focused on the search for survivors," said Senior Chief Seth Haynes, Key West command center supervisor. "We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard.”

While on routine patrol, the Resolute crew spotted multiple people in the water and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders. The watchstanders directed the launch of multiple surface and air assets to assist.