Coast Guard rescues man after catamaran capsized near Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a man from the water after his 16-foot catamaran capsized one mile southeast of Pine Key Island, Saturday.

While responding to another potential search and rescue case in the area, a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat medium boat crew sighted the 16-foot capsized catamaran and safely rescued Robert Snowflack, 60.

Snowflack was taken to Apollo Beach Marina without medical concerns.

“When they ask, ‘Why do I have to have life jackets?’ or any kind of safety equipment, I respond to them, ‘I just want to keep you floating long enough for our first responders to get to you in time,” said, Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Cagle, Station St. Petersburg boat crew member. “We have so many resources that can come out and help, it is critical for boaters to have that initial safety equipment to help keep them alive and above water.”

Snowflack coordinated with commercial salvage operations for removal of the vessel.

The weather was reported to have been 4-foot seas and 23 mph winds.