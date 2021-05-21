Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week 2021

WFTX — The Coast Guard reminds boaters to be safe on the water during National Safe Boating Week and Memorial weekend, May 21-30.

Coast Guard crews, along with local and state law enforcement agencies, will be patrolling, conducting safety checks and ensuring mariners are staying safe.

Before you leave the dock, review these boating safety tips:

Always wear a life jacket. Ensure there are enough life jackets for every person on the boat. We recommend children under 12-years-old should wear one when out on the open deck.

Boat sober. It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in every state. Penalties for violating BUI/BWI laws can include large fines, suspension or revocation of boat operator privileges, and jail terms.

Have a float plan. A float plan should be given to a friend or family member and includes where you are going, when you will be back, a description of your boat, and other passengers. If you change plans mid-voyage, let someone know.

Have a marine radio. A VHF-FM radio set to channel 16 is the best method of communication while on the water. Although cell phones are a good backup, they can be unreliable due to gaps in coverage area or a dead battery.

Ask the Captain. Before you get underway on a charter, or even pay for the trip, ask the captain to see their merchant mariner credentials. If the Coast Guard terminates your voyage, there is no guarantee your money will be refunded.

Check the weather. Check the weather for storms, tides, currents and winds. Make sure you know the weather limitation of your vessel and paddlecraft.

Dive Safely. Always use a dive flag with swimmers in the water. Boaters and personal watercraft users should look for dive flags to observe maximum safety precautions. Use GPS tracking for currents and drift.

Have an EPIRB. Always go out with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. An EPIRB is a device designed to transmit a distress signal to emergency responders through a satellite system. Make sure the registration is updated.