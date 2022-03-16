City of Cape Coral looking to make improvements to help with new growth

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral keeps growing.

According to the Florida records, since 1969, the cities of Cape Coral and Fort Myers have seen a 695 percent increase in the population.

It's very clear that the city is continuing to grow; and it's expected to continue for the next 40 years.

With this expected growth, the city is looking to make some changes to help.

The company the city is working with says, Cape Coral will need: 8 new schools, 6 new fire stations, 1500 acres cleared for new housing and 2300 acres for new retail.