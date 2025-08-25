Child rescued after being swept into drainage system during water main break, Sarasota deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. — A small child was rescued after being swept into a drainage system during a water main break on Bahia Vista Street early Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened on Bahia Vista Street when a child was playing near a culvert and was pulled into the drainage system due to strong water flow from the main break. The child was found about 100 yards west on Bahia Vista Street after being carried through the drain system, deputies said.

Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the scene and took the child to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, Bahia Vista Street has reopened with limited traffic flow. One lane westbound and one lane eastbound are now available to motorists, though Public Works crews remain on-site addressing the water main break. The road had been completely closed to eastbound and westbound traffic between Honore Avenue and Arcadia Avenue following the incident.