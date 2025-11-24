Charlotte County man charged with killing his brothers at hunting cabin in New York

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are dead and another is in custody after a "physical altercation" led to a shooting at a hunting cabin in the Town of Allen in Allegany County, according to New York State police.

Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 23, police responded to a disturbance on Botsford Hollow Road in the Town of Allen. Police said troopers located two individuals dead inside the home.

According to police, an investigation determined that three brothers were staying at a hunting cabin on Botsford Hollow Road. They got into a physical altercation and one of the brothers called 911. 65-year-old Scot D. Thompson of Englewood, FL, is accused of shooting and killing 70-year-old Mark B. Thompson of Canterbury, CT, and 69-year-old David E. Thompson of Port Charlotte, FL, during the fight with a rifle, police said.

Troopers said Scot left the scene in David’s vehicle, but was located and taken into custody without incident.

Allegany County Sheriff's Office

Police said Scot was processed and will be transported to the Allegany County Jail for CAP arraignment.

An autopsy is scheduled for the victims at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.