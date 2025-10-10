UPDATE: Deputies say investigation in Babcock Ranch was 'false report'

UPDATE 8:00AM:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office adds that this was a 'false report.'

UPDATE 7:55am:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said everyone is accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

ORIGINAL 7:45AM:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for someone they believe is armed, Friday morning.

Deputies said there is a large law enforcement presence in the area of Babcock Ranch, Oct. 10. Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area of SR 31N and Cypress/Lake Babcock.

They are searching for an armed man, according to CCSO. If you think you see something suspicious, you can contact CCSO at 941-639-2101.