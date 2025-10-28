Charlotte County bloodhound finds woman after crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office shared a post, saying their bloodhound found a missing woman after a rollover crash.

K9 Zoe and her handler, Cpl. Steven Sella, were called after units responded to the crash earlier. CCSO said the driver had already been sent to the hospital, though there was no passenger at the scene. However, the driver later told authorities his girlfriend had been in the crash, according to CCSO.

Deputies went to the couple's home, but didn't find her there, according to CCSO.

So, the Scent Evidence K9 team said, Zoe's handler used a scent from a single female shoe found in the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle. K9 Zoe then followed her nose 1.6 miles directly to the couple's home. Deputies said they saw fresh blood on the back door. After multiple knocks, an injured woman answered the door, according to CCSO.

The office said they were then able to confirm her welfare and continue the crash investigation.