Charlotte County authorities search for missing 18-year-old who disappeared during family trip

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old who disappeared after reportedly exiting a vehicle on Interstate 75 early Friday morning.

Giovonni Pelletier was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on August 1 near State Road 70 in Manatee County, according to CCSO. Deputies added that Pelletier was vacationing with his family in Englewood before leaving to visit relatives in Brevard County. While going north on I-75 with his cousins, they reported that Pelletier "suddenly began to act erratically" before exiting the vehicle and walking away.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is working with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

Deputies are asking the public to direct any tips to their local law enforcement agencies, who will then contact Charlotte County authorities if necessary.

"We sincerely appreciate the abundance of concerned citizens, but we are receiving many, many tips that unfortunately turn out to be inaccurate, which takes time away from the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Pelletier's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 941-639-2101.