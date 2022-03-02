Watch
Certain pollen counts starting to increase

As we head into the Spring months, we're already starting to see an uptick in certain pollen counts.
You may need to reach for more tissues and allergy medicine because it's that time of the year when we start to track the pollen count.

Pollen counts are starting to increase, and this is usually something that gets worse the deeper we head into spring.

This could lead to your allergies acting up if you are more sensitive leading to more sniffling and sneezing than usual.

In Southwest Florida, tree pollen is at a high level with some of the biggest culprits being juniper, oak, and nettle.

Allergy alert

Mold is also at a moderate level, but ragweed and dust pollen are at low levels.

The warm temperatures and dry conditions don't help either.

Rain usually suppresses the spread of the pollen, but the extended forecast doesn't show much insight.

Rain chances this week

