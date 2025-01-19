Celebrating Service: MLK Day events in SWFL

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Communities across Southwest Florida will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday.
The federal holiday honors the life and legacy of the civil rights leader. It's also a call to service, for volunteers to work to make their communities a better place.
Here are some local events to celebrate the holiday:
- Fort Myers Unity Breakfast
The Fort Myers chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will have a unity breakfast at 7 am at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater.
- Fort Myers Commemorative March and Park Celebration
People who want to take place in the march should meet at the Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Library at 9 am. The march starts at 10 am. The Park Celebration will take place at the Centennial Park Amphitheater from 10:30 am to 5 pm.
- Punta Gorda MLK Parade
The parade will begin promptly at 11 am at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda, traveling south on Taylor St. to Charlotte Ave., east on Charlotte Ave, then south on Mary St. to the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center.
- Naples MLK Parade
Starts at 11 am at 9th Avenue S & 3rd St S and will end at Cambier Park, where there will be a celebration from noon to 3 pm.