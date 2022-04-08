CDC acknowledges "outbreak" of meningococcal disease in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged an outbreak of the meningococcal disease in Florida.

The CDC adds the outbreak is primarily among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, including those living with HIV.

The disease has also affected some who have traveled to the state.

In response to an ongoing outbreak of the meningococcal disease in Florida, state health officials are recommending all gay and bisexual men living in the state get vaccinated with one dose of a MenACWY vaccine to help protect against meningococcal disease.



Florida health officials are also emphasizing the importance of routine vaccination against meningococcal disease for people with HIV. For the best protection, people with HIV should make sure they have gotten their 2-dose primary series of a MenACWY vaccine and are up to date with booster doses.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

An official with Florida State University acknowledged Thursday that the department of health confirmed one case of meningococcal disease within the FSU population on Friday, April 1.

The official was unaware of the status of that case or if there were any additional cases of meningococcal disease within the FSU population.

An official with Tallahassee Community College noted Thursday there are no confirmed cases of meningococcal disease on TCC's campus.

As of Thursday evening, a request for comment on the status of the disease on its campus was not returned by Florida A&M University.

The CDC says Florida health officials recommend anyone with HIV, who is gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men along with individuals previously mentioned who have received the MenACWY vaccine more than five years ago to get vaccinated.

The two types of meningococcal infections are meningitis, which impacts the lining of the brain and spinal cord, and bloodstream infection.

For more information about meningococcal disease, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or the FDOH website.

