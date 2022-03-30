Watch
Sports

Actions

Cape's McClanahan earns first Opening Day start

MLB_McClanahan.jpeg
MLB
MLB_McClanahan.jpeg
Posted at 8:26 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 08:34:01-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the team's Opening Day roster Tuesday morning.

Starting pitcher for the April 8 game against the Orioles will be Cape Coral native Shane McClanahan - the 24-year-old's first time on the coveted spot.

McClanahan told MLB.com being placed in the top position "means a lot."

"I knew if I came in and worked my butt off... maybe something good would happen."

McClanahan made the MLB Draft in 2018 and debuted with the Rays as a relief pitcher for the 2020 season.

In honor of his roster position announcement Tuesday, Cape Coral High School retired his jersey number 8.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4