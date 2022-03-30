Cape's McClanahan earns first Opening Day start

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the team's Opening Day roster Tuesday morning.

Starting pitcher for the April 8 game against the Orioles will be Cape Coral native Shane McClanahan - the 24-year-old's first time on the coveted spot.

McClanahan told MLB.com being placed in the top position "means a lot."

"I knew if I came in and worked my butt off... maybe something good would happen."

Putting in the work paid off for @Sugar_ShaneM pic.twitter.com/J31lLOrkPE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 29, 2022

McClanahan made the MLB Draft in 2018 and debuted with the Rays as a relief pitcher for the 2020 season.

In honor of his roster position announcement Tuesday, Cape Coral High School retired his jersey number 8.