Cape Coral robbery suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are looking for a robbery suspect.
It happened at the 7-Eleven at 345 Cape Coral Parkway East Friday.
Investigators say it happened just before 1 a.m.
If you have information call 239-574-3223.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: CCPD Major Crimes Unit needs help identifying this B/M, approx. 6’/200lbs., red mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants & sneakers. He is a suspect in a robbery at 7-Eleven (345 Cape Coral Pky. E.)that occurred on Nov. 19th shortly before 1am. 239-574-3223 pic.twitter.com/xHkPpF8EUC— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) November 19, 2021