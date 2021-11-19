Watch
Cape Coral robbery suspect

Cape Coral Police Department
Police are looking for a robbery suspect. It happened at the 7-Eleven at 345 Cape Coral Parkway East Friday.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Nov 19, 2021
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are looking for a robbery suspect.

It happened at the 7-Eleven at 345 Cape Coral Parkway East Friday.

Investigators say it happened just before 1 a.m.

If you have information call 239-574-3223.

