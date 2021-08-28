Cape Coral Police to conduct a DUI Enforcement Operation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a DUI enforcement operation on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The operation is a part of CCPD's continuing effort to increase traffic safety awareness through education and enforcement. The mission of these operations is to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on Cape Coral roadways.

Th citywide DUI enforcement operation will be conducted by patrol and traffic officers.

The main focus will be placed on criminal violations, such as driving under the influence and reckless driving. Officers will also focus on moving violations, including speeding, aggressive driving, as well as red-light and stop sign violations.

Cape Coral police says visible enforcement increases awareness, encourages motorists to obey traffic laws and reduces crashes.

CCPD encourages you to drive courteously and obey the rules of the road.

If you are impaired, please use a designated driver, ride share app or taxi to avoid the costly fines of a DUI arrest.

