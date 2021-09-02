Watch
Cape Coral Police on scene of suicide at Cape Coral Hospital

People in the area can expect to see an increased police presence as officers investigate.
Posted at 7:56 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 19:56:28-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. —Cape Coral Police are investigating an apparent suicide at the emergency room of Cape Coral Hospital. People in the area can expect to see an increased police presence as officers investigate.

