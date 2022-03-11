Watch
Cape Coral Police looking to identify theft suspect

Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 11, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers are asking for help to identify a suspect in a theft at Planet Fitness at 1502 Del Prado Boulevard on Thursday.

Investigators say she used the stolen credit cards/cash at Lowes and Home Depot.

If you know any information call 239-574-3223.

