Cape Coral Police looking to identify theft suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers are asking for help to identify a suspect in a theft at Planet Fitness at 1502 Del Prado Boulevard on Thursday.
Investigators say she used the stolen credit cards/cash at Lowes and Home Depot.
If you know any information call 239-574-3223.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: CCPD Needs help identifying this female. She is a suspect in a theft/fraud at the Planet Fitness (1502 Del Prado Blvd. S.) 3/10/22. She then used the stolen credit cards/cash at Lowes & Home Depot. - tattoos on her arm, back, & chest. Call 239-574-3223 pic.twitter.com/nB0rEZYM4o— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) March 11, 2022