Cape Coral Police Department conducting high visibility traffic enforcement operation today

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a high visibility traffic enforcement operation today as part of a continuing effort to increase traffic safety awareness through education and enforcement. The mission of these operations is to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on the roadways in Cape Coral.

Officers will focus on moving violations such as speeding, red-light and stop sign violations, as well as aggressive driving. Additional focus will be placed on criminal violations such as DUI and reckless driving.

Visible enforcement increases awareness, encourages motorists to obey traffic laws, and reduces crashes.

The Cape Coral Police Department encourages you to drive courteously and reminds you to obey the rules of the road. If you are impaired, please use a designated driver, ride share app or taxi to avoid the costly fines of a DUI arrest.