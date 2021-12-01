Cape Coral man arrested for written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Cape Coral Police Department arrested 50-year-old David Lee Biasott for one count each of a written threat to kill and a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

FDLE says the investigation began on November 29, when agents were made aware of multiple emails being sent to several sheriff’s offices and police departments containing threats to shoot law enforcement officers.

Investigators identified Biasotti as the sender of the emails.

They say when they met with Biasotti at his residence, agents learned that he demanded law enforcement to start making arrests because he believed the Catholic Church was committing fraud, and he claimed he would be forced to take matters “into his own hands” and make citizen’s arrests and/or put “bounties” out for the arrests of law enforcement.

Biasotti was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lee County Jail on a $40,000 bond.