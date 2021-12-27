Bond set for man charged in connection with Slater homicide

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The man arrested in connection with the death of a transgender woman remains in the Hendry County Jail Monday morning after a judge set his bond at $200,000.

Marcus Thompson was arrested Wednesday and charged as accessory after the fact to first-degree homicide and arson. The arrest is tied to the 2019 death of Bee Love Slater, who was found badly burned inside a vehicle in Clewiston.

Her death is believed by some to be a hate crime, though investigators have not officially made that conclusion. The Hendry County Sheriff's Office says they are still looking for suspects directly related to the homicide.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.