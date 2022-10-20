Bomb threat reported at Sarasota bar

SARASOTA, Fla. — Update: SCSO said the backpack has been cleared. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported bomb threat at a bar near Mall Drive and Gateway Avenue.

SCSO said an unknown male suspect got into a verbal altercation with other customers at Hurricane Mike's bar around 7:30 Wednesday night.

While leaving the building, the suspect made several statements about having a bomb in his backpack, prompting multiple 911 calls.

SCSO responded to the scene, identified the suspect and took him into custody. His backpack was left in the road and the immediate area was cleared.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office Hazardous Device Unit is currently examining the backpack.