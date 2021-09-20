Boil order for parts of Charlotte county
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – The Charlotte County Utilities Department issued a boil water notice for a portion of the Port Charlotte service area due to repairs made to a water line.
The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
All addresses south of Edgewater Drive off Harbor Boulevard, including the Port Charlotte Beach Complex
