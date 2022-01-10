Bob Saget Dead at age 65; found in Orlando, Florida hotel room

Orlando, FLA - Bob Saget is dead at the age of 65.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office of Florida - deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on scene.

Orange County Sheriff's Office adds detectives did not find signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

The actor and comedian was most known for his starring role as Danny Tanner in Full House as well as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

Saget was in the middle of his comedy tour, he recently did a show on Saturday in Jacksonville. And tweeted a link to check out his next shows that were scheduled until May.

Saget was 65.

