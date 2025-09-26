Bicyclist killed in US 41 crash, FHP says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was killed in a crash on US 41 and Main Drive in Manatee County, Thursday evening.

The 56-year-old from Bradenton was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.

A woman in an SUV hit him as he was riding north, approaching the intersection of Main Drive.

Troopers said she had stopped on Main Drive for a stop sign at the entrance to US 41, FHP said, then proceeded forward negotiating a left turn and entered US 41, but hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was critically injured, and then sent a hospital and pronounced dead.