Bear sighting reported in Rotonda West neighborhood prompts safety warning

ROTUNDA WEST, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is urging locals to exercise caution after a possible bear sighting in a residential neighborhood Friday morning.

Deputies said they received a call about a possible bear sighting in the 800 block of Boundary Boulevard in Rotonda West around 5:50 a.m. Friday.

"Units checked the area and did not find the bear, but out of an abundance of caution we are asking the early morning walkers and their small animals to use caution in this area until the sun comes up and the bear can be seen easier or return to the woods," the sheriff's office said.

