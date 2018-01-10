Bear attacks man in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.--- A man attacked by a bear in Naples on Wednesday night.

The Collier County Sheriff's Department says Andrew Meunier let his dog out at approximately 10 o'clock p.m. Wednesday.

Meunier told deputies that after his dog ran inside, a bear attacked him, swiping at him with its paw. He said he saw three bears total.

According to reports, Meunier suffered several cuts across his head and chest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife are planning to set up bear traps and will conduct searches for bears throughout the area of Dream Catcher Circle in Naples.

The bears reportedly stand about five feet tall.