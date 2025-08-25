At least four people injured in Tamiami Trail crash, Charlotte County crews say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — At least four people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Tamiami Trail just south of Oil Well Road, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

Charlotte County Public Safety

Crews said it happened around 6:45 a.m. One patient was declared a trauma alert and required heavy extrication by Engine 5 and Rescue 5. TGH Aeromed landed on NB 41 to transport that patient to Gulf Coast Medical Center, according to officials.

Three more patients were transported by ground to local hospitals, according to responders.

Both sides of 41 are now open at Oil Well Road, as of 11 a.m.