Armed robbers from different county arrested for multiple robberies in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police have arrested Jony Gonzalez-Ortiz, 33, and Naomi Moreno, 21, for an armed robbery spree along the side streets of the Palm Beach Boulevard corridor, including Van Buren Street.

Officers determined that Gonzalez-Ortiz and Moreno do not live in Lee County, they reside in Hillsborough County.

According to police, the pair participated in several armed robberies.

The pair committed two armed robberies back-to-back on Sunday. An investigation revealed a Hispanic female was driving and a Hispanic male in the passenger’s side of a maroon Ford Fusion were seen. The Hispanic male was armed with a handgun and would target Hispanic males.

Another two robberies were committed by a Hispanic or white male and female in a silver Honda Accord. The female was the driver, and the male was armed with a handgun.

In the first three incidents, the male would get out of the passenger side with the handgun and demand money from the victims.

In the last incident, the male was initially driving and parked the vehicle in front of the victim’s vehicle. The female suspect exited the passenger side and got in the driver’s seat as the armed male suspect exited the driver’s side and demanded money from the victim.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Lee County Jail.