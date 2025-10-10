Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arcadia woman pushing stroller killed in US-17 crash, FHP says

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old woman from Arcadia was killed while trying to cross the road early in the morning Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was going north on US-17, south of Northeast Nat Avenue in Desoto County around 5:42 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The woman, pushing a baby stroller filled with personal belongings, was crossing the US-17 when she stepped in front of the car, FHP said. The driver hit her, and she later died in a hospital, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

