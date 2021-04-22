Anthony Sizemore named Cape Coral's new Chief of Police

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 5/5:

Anthony Sizemore has been named as Cape Coral's new Chief of Police. The announcement came during a City Council meeting.

Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez selected Deputy Police Chief Anthony “Tony” Sizemore to serve as Cape Coral’s interim police chief. Sizemore replaced Chief David Newlan, who retired November 20.

Sizemore has over 24 years of law enforcement experience. During his career, he has served as the Bureau Commander for Patrol, Investigations, Professional Standards, and the Public Affairs Office.

Chief Sizemore’s appointment is effective May 8, with an annual salary of $157,000.

Cape Coral's search for a new police chief has been narrowed to three finalists.

About fifty people applied for the position.

The three finalists are:

Deputy Police Chief Richard Bash (Columbus, Ohio)

Police Chief Mike Coffin Jr. (New Smyrna Beach, FL)

Interim Police Chief Anthony Sizemore (Cape Coral)

The next steps in the process involve meeting with Council Members and executive leaders.

The City Manager plans to make a final selection in the next few weeks, with the new Chief possibly starting as early as June 1.

The former Chief, David Newlan, went to work for the Lee County School District as the Executive Director of Safety and Security.