Annual "Give Where You Live Collier" campaign kicks off Wednesday

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The eighth annual “Give Where You Live Collier kicks off Wednesday at noon.

This is a partnership between The Community Foundation of Collier County and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

40 Collier County basic needs and education nonprofits received a much-needed boost with donations, a $400,000 matching fund and $50,000 in prizes from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, and a $100,000 match from the Community Foundation.

Organizers say the event raised a record $6.44 million in 2021.

The drive runs until noon tomorrow, February 10, 2022.