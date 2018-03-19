Animal Refuge Center opens new adoption center in North Fort Myers

Mostly Cloudy
LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- The Animal Refuge Center's new adoption center is officially open in North Fort Myers.
It's called The Brighter Beginnings Adoption Center and it's the first and last place guests visit when they go to the shelter.
The new 2,400 square foot building was built with the donations from Animal Refuge Center's sponsors. The board president says the shelter houses about 500 cats and dogs a year.