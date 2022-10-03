Advocate Radiation Oncology offices in Southwest Florida have reopened

Advocate Radiation Oncology offices in Southwest Florida are open for treatment. Both existing patients and new patients are welcome.

“Hurricane Ian was devastating to our community and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy," said Dr. Arie Dosoretz, managing partner at Advocate Radiation Oncology. “For those diagnosed or undergoing cancer treatment, a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian can risk causing a lapse in care."

The following locations have reopened:

