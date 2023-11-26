A respiratory illness concerns veterinarians as holiday season is here

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new respiratory illness in dogs has veterinarians and dog owners concerned going into the holiday season, but there are things pet owners can do to prevent this virus.

“Right now, the diagnostic labs who've been getting samples from veterinarians don't really know what it is other than they know it's a virus, but they haven't been able to identify the organism yet," said Dr Nicole Ferguson, Veterinarian at North Shore Animal Hospital in North Fort Myers.

However, we do have signs to look out for in protecting our pups. Dr Ferguson says coughing, sneezing, and lethargy are signs of the virus. She notes it is best to get your pet to a veterinarian as soon as possible if they are presenting these signs.

"Most of the dogs from what I can gather, that are affected by this specific respiratory pathogen are not responding to the traditional antibiotics, and the course of the disease is longer than expected,” said Dr Ferguson.

Dr Ferguson says there are things dog owners can do to prevent the spread of the deadly illness. She says staying away from groomers, boarding places, and dog parks is the best solution.

"Preventive vaccinations for the current diseases that can present similarly so Bordetella, Parainfluenza, Influenza, are going to be the more common ones," said Dr Ferguson. "There are, as I said, a number of diseases for which there are no vaccines. Just making sure that they monitor their dogs after they get groomed or boarded or at dog parks and just you know, I think for safety purposes if you do, as an owner, have a dog that does become sick, go to your veterinarian, get some diagnostics done because the more diagnostics done may help the researchers identify what virus is causing this."

With the holiday season here, it can be difficult to avoid interactions.

“Until recently, it was really restricted to certain states," said Dr Ferguson. "Certainly with travel, even global travel, pathogens can go from one area to another a lot quicker.”

Dog owners Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with say they are staying alert as more information is released on the illness.

“I have them updated on their shots, I get Bordetella shot every 6 months, so I’m just continuing that and paying attention to the news,” said Nicole Holleran a Southwest Florida dog owner.

Thankfully, Dr Ferguson says they have yet to see a case at their animal hospital but she says it is only a matter of time.