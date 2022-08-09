65 dogs removed from Hendry County home

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Several rescue agencies are coordinating after more than five dozen dogs were surrendered from a Hendry County home this week in a suspected case of animal neglect.

Clewiston police confirmed 66 dogs were found on the property in the Montura community. As of Tuesday morning, all but one have been rounded up, with the remaining animal needing to be trapped.

At least 11 agencies are taking the dogs in for an examination, rehabilitation, and potential future adoption, including:



Doberman Rescue Concern

Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch

Guardians of Florida

Mutty Paws

Ewenity Farms

Golden Retriever Rescue of SWFL

DC Dogos

Cash 4 Canines

American Belgian Malinois Rescue

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Humane Society of Naples

One person is connected to the investigation who may have charges filed against them for animal neglect.