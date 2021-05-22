14th Ave Fire burning at least 1,200 acres in Golden Gate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE (11:52PM)-- CCSO does not anticipate changes in the evacuation areas tonight.

They encourage residents in the area to remain alert and be ready to evacuate if the situation changes.

UPDATE (9:00 PM) - Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is now estimated at 1,200 to 1,400 acres and is 15% contained.

UPDATE (7:05 PM)- CCSO says the area off Everglades Boulevard was expanded south to include 20th Ave SE.

It was also expanded west even with 14th & 16th to Woodland Grade, including The Tram.

Fire crews have issued voluntary evacuations as they work to get a 400-acre fire in Golden Gate under control.

Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is 10% contained.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for the following streets:

Off Desoto - 12th, 14th, & 16th Aves SE west of Desoto only

Off Everglades Blvd - 12th, 14th, 16th, and 18th on BOTH sides of Everglades Blvd



The Collier County Sheriff's Office has also established a reunification location for families who have evacuated. It's at Max Hasse Park, 3390 Golden Gate Blvd. W.

To find out if you are in the evacuation area click here.