Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

14th Ave Fire burning at least 1,200 acres in Golden Gate

Fire crews say it's 15% contained
items.[0].videoTitle
Collier County firefighters are battle a large wildfire. Approximately 1, 200 acres have burned. Collier County announces volunteer evacuations for residents in the path of the fire.
IMG_3574.JPG
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 23:55:27-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE (11:52PM)-- CCSO does not anticipate changes in the evacuation areas tonight.

They encourage residents in the area to remain alert and be ready to evacuate if the situation changes.

UPDATE (9:00 PM) - Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is now estimated at 1,200 to 1,400 acres and is 15% contained.

UPDATE (7:05 PM)- CCSO says the area off Everglades Boulevard was expanded south to include 20th Ave SE.

It was also expanded west even with 14th & 16th to Woodland Grade, including The Tram.

Fire crews have issued voluntary evacuations as they work to get a 400-acre fire in Golden Gate under control.

Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is 10% contained.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for the following streets:

  • Off Desoto - 12th, 14th, & 16th Aves SE west of Desoto only
  • Off Everglades Blvd - 12th, 14th, 16th, and 18th on BOTH sides of Everglades Blvd

The Collier County Sheriff's Office has also established a reunification location for families who have evacuated. It's at Max Hasse Park, 3390 Golden Gate Blvd. W.
To find out if you are in the evacuation area click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku