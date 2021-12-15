25th Annual Slaw Dog Invitational returns to Cypress Lake Golf Club raising funds for local youth

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An annual golf outing is not only slinging golf balls but also some slaw.

It’s part of the 25th Annual Slaw Dog Invitational, inviting Southwest Florida business leaders to help raise money for local area youth at the Cypress Lake Golf Club.

All of the funds raised will be going back to help youths in our area. Throughout its 25 year history, organizers have raised almost $400,000 to support young people throughout Southwest Florida. But who says you can’t have a little fun while doing it?

More than 120 golfers are expected to participate in this year's event. They will be getting underway with a shotgun start at about 1:00.