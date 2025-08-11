21-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in I-75 crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Fort Myers man is in critical condition after his motorcycle hit a parked vehicle on Interstate 75 in Lee County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash was around 8:25 a.m. on I-75 northbound near mile marker 117, north of Bonita Beach Road. According to investigators, the motorcyclist was going north on the outside lane of I-75 when he entered the right shoulder and struck an unoccupied parked sedan.

The impact caused the rider to be thrown from his motorcycle, FHP said. They reported that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders transported the critically injured motorcyclist to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.