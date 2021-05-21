2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday May 28 to June 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28 and extends through Sunday, June 6.

“The approach of hurricane season is an excellent reminder to prepare not just for storms, but for all potential disasters,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity for Floridians to save money while gathering the supplies they need to be safe.”

The Department has created the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday webpage with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties. Please visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.