125 cats removed from Fort Myers home, most euthanized due to poor health conditions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services reports it removed 125 cats from a Fort Myers home last week after finding the animals in poor health conditions inside a very small structure.

The owners surrendered all the animals, acknowledging they were unable to properly care for them, according to LCDAS.

Due to severe health issues resulting from the living conditions, 107 of the cats had to be humanely euthanized. Eighteen adult cats are currently receiving care and are expected to be available for adoption soon.

On Aug. 12, Lee County Domestic Animal Services returned to the home and issued two misdemeanor violations under Florida State Statute 828.12 for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The agency encourages cat adoptions and fostering. Those interested in adopting can view available pets at www.leelostpets.org.