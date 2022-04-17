12-year-old pedestrian in serious condition after crash in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, FLA - — Florida Highway Patrol says a 12 year old pedestrian is in serious condition after colliding with a sedan.

FHP says shortly after 3:30p.m. on Saturday, a sedan driven by a 34-year-old was going West on Coronado Parkway when approaching Hunter Road. A 12 year old pedestrian was attempting to cross Coronado Parkway travel lanes. The left front side and side mirror of the sedan collided with the 12 year old girl who was transported to a local hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol says this crash remains under investigation.