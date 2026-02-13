Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4,000 acre brush fire is burning in Glades County right now

Crews are fighting the fire just south of Buckhead Ridge
Glades County Fire
Buckhead Ridge RV Resort
Smoke from a fire burned in Glades County near Buckhead Ridge on Friday
Glades County Fire
Posted
and last updated

GLADES COUNTY, Fla — Fire fighters are working to put out a 4,000 acre brush fire in Glades County, according to the Florida Forest Service. They say it's 60% contained.

It's burning just south of Buckhead Ridge, near Lake Okeechobee.

People who live in the Buckhead Ridge area saw the flames light up the sky on Thursday night.

Glades County Fire
Smoke from a fire burned in Glades County near Buckhead Ridge on Friday

And there were still plumes of smoke on Friday morning.

Glades County Fire
Smoke from a fire burned in Glades County near Buckhead Ridge on Friday

Glades County Public Safety urged people to be careful.

Glades County Fire
Smoke from a fire burned in Glades County near Buckhead Ridge on Friday

In a social media post it said, "Boaters, residents, and motorists in surrounding areas should expect to see heavy smoke over the next several days. Please use caution when traveling and be mindful of changing visibility conditions."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.