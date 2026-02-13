4,000 acre brush fire is burning in Glades County right now

GLADES COUNTY, Fla — Fire fighters are working to put out a 4,000 acre brush fire in Glades County, according to the Florida Forest Service. They say it's 60% contained.

It's burning just south of Buckhead Ridge, near Lake Okeechobee.

People who live in the Buckhead Ridge area saw the flames light up the sky on Thursday night.

Buckhead Ridge RV Resort Smoke from a fire burned in Glades County near Buckhead Ridge on Friday

And there were still plumes of smoke on Friday morning.

Buckhead Ridge RV Resort Smoke from a fire burned in Glades County near Buckhead Ridge on Friday

Glades County Public Safety urged people to be careful.

Buckhead Ridge RV Resort Smoke from a fire burned in Glades County near Buckhead Ridge on Friday

In a social media post it said, "Boaters, residents, and motorists in surrounding areas should expect to see heavy smoke over the next several days. Please use caution when traveling and be mindful of changing visibility conditions."