Kate, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

Princess Kate reveals she is being treated for cancer

Source: CNN

Kate, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is the in the "early stages" of treatment.

The princess described as the news as a "huge shock".

The news comes two months after she had stepped away from public life temporarily following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said Catherine, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

