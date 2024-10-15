Gas leak on Fort Myers beach due to sand removing equipment, Hickory Boulevard currently closed

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFTX) — Hickory Boulevard is currently closed due to a gas leak in the area.

Bonita Springs Fire District officials say the leak is due to machinery removing sand from a private driveway.

They are currently working with LCSO and South Florida Gas to resolve the issue. At this time, the road is currently closed to traffic and will remain closed for the next two to three hours.

If you need to enter or leave Fort Myers Beach, you must use the Matanzas Pass Bridge until Hickory Boulevard is re-opened.

