Got 3 minutes? Get Fox 4 Weather & Traffic together!

Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 11:39:01-04
Fox 4 Live Weather

We're trying out a new way for you to get weather and traffic developments any time of day.

The live stream player above features a continuously updated series of graphics and information from our weather and traffic team. You will sometimes see images from our Fox 4 Tower Camera Network and FDOT traffic cameras.

From 11 a.m. til 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and throughout the weekend, you'll get current conditions, temperatures, and a look ahead to the next day's forecast; traffic maps and highway conditions, all updated and refreshed within three minutes.

We'll give you live looks from our camera network during Fox 4 Morning News from 6-11 a.m. Monday to Friday.

During certain breaking news situations, this feed may switch to alternate coverage.

