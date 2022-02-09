FEMA's updated texting component to find shelter

WASHINGTON, U.S. — FEMA’s updated texting component with the help of the American Red Cross will now allow people who are looking for shelter to see a list of shelter locations in their area.

The user can text “shelter” then their zip code and a list of shelters nearby will appear.

“Disasters frequently disrupt communications systems which can leave survivors feeling overwhelmed and helpless when they are trying to locate shelters, since texting capabilities are often unaffected during disasters, our updated Text to Shelter option is an easy and accessible way survivors can locate nearby shelters with a tap of a button. This feature will help keep our communities safe.” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

FEMA’s new texting feature will also show shelters that are 200 miles from the zip code.

The new feature is available across all 50 states without any additional fee for the service.

Users will now be able to easily share directions and view them.

The American Red Cross pulled together the data that identifies the shelters.

Save the number, 43362, on your phone now in case you find yourself needing shelter.