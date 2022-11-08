Live blog: 2022 Florida Election Day

Election Day is finally here, and voters now have the chance to decide who wins both the gubernatorial and senate races. Will Governor Ron DeSantis or Charlie Crist win the race for governor? Will Marco Rubio or Val Demings dominate in the polls? Stick with FOX 4 News to make sure you have all the latest election coverage.

10:30 a.m.

Charlie Crist holds a rally in St. Petersburg.

10:17 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis casts his vote alongside his family.

Madison, Mason, and Mamie joined us as we cast our votes for freedom. ⁰⁰Proud to be your Governor — Proud to Keep Florida Free! pic.twitter.com/zExvACeRX2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 8, 2022

9:27 a.m.

The Department of Justice announced that they sent election monitors out to 24 states to ensure voter protection.

8:49 a.m.

Early voting locations in Lee County remain open due to Hurricane Ian making numerous Election Day polling places unavailable.

8:12 a.m.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed donut to customers on their way to and from the polls.

7:32 a.m.

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus announced that 7,778 Pinellas County voters cast their ballots.

7 a.m.

Polls officially open across the state

Multiple counties are offering free rides to the polls for those with a valid voter ID

